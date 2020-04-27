Asia Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Market to Grow at over 1.3% CAGR until 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market attained a production volume of 3.06 million tons in 2019. The market is expected grow further in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 1.3% to reach a volume of 3.31 million tons by 2025.

The Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market is being driven by the easy availability of raw materials, which are found in large quantities in the region. China and India are the largest tropical fruit producers on the Asia Pacific and are major producers of fruits like mangoes, tomatoes, and bananas, among others. The robust production of tropical fruits by these two countries is driving the tropical fruit puree market in the region. China, especially, is a significant market in the area. It is the world’s largest tomato producer and is also a leading country for processed tomatoes. The tomato market in the area is aided by the various government subsidies and high-acreage.

In China, the demand for tropical fruits have been growing significantly, requiring the country to import tropical fruits from other countries, despite being a major producer. The rising demand can be attributed to the increasing use of fruits in processed products like ketchup and infant food products, among others, due to their nutritional content and taste. The expanding youth population is also aiding the demand for tropical fruit puree in China, leading to a change in the consumption pattern. The younger population is especially seeking out condiments like ketchup.

China is also a significant producer of mango, which is the leading tropical fruit used to make purees. India is the largest producer of mangoes in the area, accounting for most of the 98053 tons of mangoes produced in 2017. The demand for mango puree was driven by the rising consumption of products like juices, nectars, marinades, jellies, jams and other beverages. The growing tropical fruit puree market is also been driven by the rising demand from leading companies like Coca Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC).

Market Analysis by Fruit Types:

Mango

Tomato

Banana

Guava

Papaya

Avocado

Passion Fruit

Mango, tomato, banana, guava, papaya, avocado, and passion fruit are the various fruits from which tropical fruit puree can be derived.

Market Analysis by Fruit Product Types:

Conventional

Organic

The tropical fruit puree products can be bifurcated into organic or conventional.

Market Analysis by Fruit Packaging Types:

Bag-in-Drum

Bag-in-Box

Bag-in-Bin

Cans

Pouches

Others

The various packaging types of purees are bag-in-drum, bag-in-box, bag-in-bin, cans, and pouches.

Market Analysis by Fruit Applications:

Beverages

Ice-Cream and Yogurt

Bakery and Snacks

Infant Food

Others

They find their application in segments like beverages, ice-cream and yoghurt, bakery and snacks, and infant food, among others.

Market Analysis by Fruit Distribution Channels:

Institutional Sector

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Independent Retailer

Convenience Stores

Others

Tropical fruit purees are available through institutional sectors, supermarket and hypermarkets, health food stores, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others.

Market Analysis by Fruit Regions:

China

India

Philippines

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Australia

Taiwan

Vietnam

Japan

Myanmar

South Korea

Singapore

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific market can be divided into China, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Myanmar, South Korea, and Singapore.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market is being driven by a rising demand for tropical fruit puree due to their intrinsic nutritional value.

The expanding application of tropical fruit puree as a cooking ingredient is further aiding the market.

The increase in disposable incomes along with a rise in the consumption of packaged foods will further propel the industry forward.

Innovation and diversification of products are also proving to be a catalyst for the industry growth.

It is extended shelf life and ease of storage is also aiding the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market, covering the markets for tropical fruit puree by fruit types, product types, packaging types, application sectors, distribution channels, and regional markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report gives the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) average price trends of tropical fruit puree by its types and regional markets.

It also gives the regional markets for tropical fruit puree in the Asia Pacific by the fruit and packaging types.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cofco Tunhe Tomato Co., Ltd

KAGOME CO., LTD. (TYO: 2811)

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE: JISLJALEQS)

Tianjin Sanhe Fruits & Vegetables Co., Ltd.

Capricorn Food Products India Limited

Food & Inns Limited

Exotic Fruits Private Limited

Others

