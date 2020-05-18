Asia Pacific Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact & Analysis 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact & Analysis 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Natural Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific natural sweeteners market is being driven by the growing global stevia market, which attained a value of nearly USD 520 million in 2019. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The Asia Pacific natural sweeteners market produces 87% of world’s total stevia, and thus dominates the global natural sweeteners market. China, being the leading producer of stevia, accounts for more than 90% of total stevia production in the Asia Pacific region. The high production level of stevia in China makes it a major exporter of stevia, globally. The region has contributed to the launch of the maximum number of food and beverages products containing stevia, thus, aiding both the regional and global market.

With increasing health concerns, consumers are looking for healthier food options made with natural ingredients without compromising on taste. In May 2019, Sweet Green Fields (SGF) and Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), leading players in the natural sweeteners market, introduced ZOLESSE Natural Flavor, a new innovation, formulated to deliver great taste as well as meet consumers’ demand for clean-label ingredients. In the Asia Pacific, the rising population of people afflicted with sugar-consumption related diseases is further aiding the market. In June 2016, GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX: GLG), a global leader in the natural sweeteners market, partnered with Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to manufacture, market, and sell low-calorie stevia and monk fruit sweeteners to the consumers all over the world, thus, further expanding their market.

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Stevia

2. Maple Syrup

3. Raw Honey

4. Molasses

5. Coconut Sugar

6. Others

Stevia, maple syrup, raw honey, molasses, and coconut sugar, among others, are the major types of natural sweeteners.

Market Breakup by Intensity:

1. High Intensity Sweeteners

2. Low Intensity Sweeteners

By intensity, the market can be bifurcated into high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Food

2. Beverages

3. Pharmaceuticals

4. Personal Care

5. Others

Food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others, are the leading application sectors for the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Retail Stores

4. Online Retailers

5. Others

Hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and online retailers, among others, are the major distribution channels.

Market Breakup by Regions:

1. China

2. Japan

3. India

4. Korea

5. Others

The major region markets for natural sweeteners in the Asia Pacific are China, India, Japan, and Korea, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Asia Pacific natural sweeteners market is being driven by the rising health awareness, resulting in an increased demand for low-calorie products. The increase in the demand for natural or organic products over the artificial ones is further aiding the market growth. The various strategies implemented by the governments to promote sugar-substitutes due to rising cases of diabetes is propelling the market forward. The steadily growing beverage sector in the region is providing further impetus to the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Asia Pacific natural sweeteners market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market information for the intensity, types, applications, distribution channels, and regions in the Asia Pacific natural sweeteners market have also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research . The report also provides the regional price trends for natural sweeteners in the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. PureCircle Limited (LON: PURE)

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM)

4. Ingredion Incorporated

5. Tate & Lyle PLC

6. SteviaPac Food Innovation

7. Layn Corporate

8. Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co.,Ltd

9. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc

10.Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

