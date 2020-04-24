Asia Pacific Laundry Detergents Market Size, Share, Report 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific laundry detergents market reached a value of USD 34.5 billion in 2019. The Asia Pacific market is expected to aid the growth of the global laundry detergents market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a value of USD 93 billion by 2025.

The Asia Pacific laundry detergents market significantly aids the growth of the global laundry detergent market. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest regional markets for laundry detergents, globally. China, which accounts for nearly 70% of the sector, is the region’s major market. However, India is anticipated to grow more rapidly in comparison with China in the coming few years. Thus, China and India, both, majorly affect how the Asia Pacific market performs. The Asia Pacific laundry detergents market is being driven by the rising demand from India and China. China is also a leading exporter of laundry detergents. In 2018, China was the fourth-largest exporter of laundry detergents by value.

Unilever (NYSE: UL), a key player in the laundry detergents market in the Asia Pacific, offers a wide range of laundry care products in this region. In India, Unilever’s laundry detergents are consumer favourites and include brands like Surf Excel, Love & Care, and Sunlight detergents. Unilever’s Surf Excel is a leading detergent brand in the Indian laundry detergent market. Under the umbrella of its Surf Excel brand, Unilever provides laundry care products that suit the needs of the Indian consumers across the spectrum by offering products that are suitable for both bucket and machine wash. The brand’s constant innovations in its products are the key drivers for the company’s growth in the laundry care segment, especially in India. In response to the rising consumer demand for sustainable products, Unilever also aims to make their plastic packaging reusable and recyclable, globally, to avoid environmental pollution.

Market Analysis by Types:

Enzymatic Non-Enzymatic

Laundry detergents can be divided into enzymatic or non-enzymatic types.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder Detergents Liquid Detergents Other

By forms, the product can be widely bifurcated into powder and liquid, among others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Household Industrial and Institutional

It has wide applications in the household as well as industrial and institutional sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

China India Japan Others

The major regional markets for the Asia Pacific laundry detergent market are China, India, and Japan, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rapid urbanisation and the changing lifestyles of people are driving the Asia Pacific laundry detergent market. The growing middle-class population and their increasing disposable incomes are also driving the increasing demand for laundry detergents in the Asia Pacific region. The mounting awareness among people about health and hygiene is further propelling the growth of the regional market. The demand for laundry detergents is also growing due to its convenience and ease of use. The growing demand for washing machines in the region is further propelling the market forward. The growth of industries, such as tourism and hospitality, is also supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific laundry detergent market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Asia Pacific laundry detergent market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, forms, applications, and regional market of laundry detergents in the Asia Pacific region. It also gives the price trends of laundry detergents according to its forms. It provides a detailed assessment of the global trade data for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Unilever (NYSE: UL) RSPL Kao Corporation Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

