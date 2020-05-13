Asia Pacific In-vitro Diagnostics Market Share Projected to be Resilient During 2019-2024

Increasing geriatric population in emerging economies such as India, China and Japan prone to chronic infections will drive the in-vitro diagnostics industry growth. Growing prevalence of Microspordia infection amongst geriatric population residing in Japan will augment demand for in-vitro diagnostic procedures enhancing market growth in upcoming years. According a Chinese publication, in 2014, there were around 202 million people in age group of 65 years and above among that, more than 100 million people suffered from non-communicable disease and more than 23 million were older than 80 years. Aforementioned factor coupled with high preference for technology integrated in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices will positively impact in-vitro diagnostics industry growth over the forecast timeframe. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific In-vitro Diagnostics Market analysis based on Product Type, Service Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 18.5 billion by 2024.

However, high costs associated with in-vitro diagnostic procedures will affect industry growth. Integration of advanced technology within the diagnostic devices will increase its cost and will directly have an impact on the industry growth.

Reagents & kits will grow at 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period and is projected to grow in future owing to escalating demand for reagents & kits used in diagnosis of viral, fungal and bacterial diseases. Rising number of viral and fungal infections specifically in emerging countries such as India with poor hygiene conditions will drive demand for in-vitro diagnostics services thereby should escalate the in-vitro diagnostics market growth.

Segments Covered in This Report:

Market Forecast(By Product Type)

Reagents & kits

Instruments

Market Share(By Service Type)

Data management software

Services

Market Size(By Technology)

Clinical chemistry

Immunoassay/immunochemistry

Molecular diagnostics

Hematology

Microbiology

Coagulation and hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other

Market Forecast(By Application)

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Diabetes

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune diseases

Drug testing/pharmacogenomics

Other

Data management software segment was valued over USD 1.7 billion in 2017 and will witness similar growth trends. Segmental growth can be attributed to software that enables analysis of gene sequencing information derived from the quantification analysis and diffraction techniques. Collaborations of companies such as Roche with Microsoft and Cleidon will help in broadening its software offerings and thereby will escalate the segmental growth.

Urinalysis segment will grow at 6.1% over estimated timeframe and should witness a huge demand in upcoming years due to high prevalence of kidney disorders. According to NCBI, in 2014, 119.5 million people were affected by chronic kidney disorders in China that will drive the segmental growth. Moreover, growing geriatric population suffering from defective metabolism rates will augment demand for urinalysis technology.

Diabetes segment was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to have high growth rate as a result of growing prevalence of diabetes. Also, growing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific countries will boost the segmental growth.

Point-of-care segment accounted 23.7% revenue share in 2017 and high growth of the segment will be as a result of increasing prevalence of diabetes specifically. For instance, in India more than 5% population suffers from diabetes and around 72 million people require critical monitoring that will upsurge the segmental growth.

India in-vitro diagnostics industry was valued USD 2.0 billion in 2017 and industry growth as a result of growing elderly population base in under developed economies such as India. India’s geriatric population base is around 60 million and that is projected to be doubled by end of 2030. Elderly population is more prone to chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer will thereby increase the preference for point-of-care diagnostic devices elevating the business growth in forthcoming years.

Key industry competitors operating in Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics market are Abbott, Becton Dickinson, BioRad, BioMerieux, Cephied, Danaher, Grifols, Johnson & Johnson, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, Sorin, Thermo Fisher and Qiagen. Key industry competitors implement strategic initiatives to sustain market competition. For instance, in March 2018, Roche announced launch of Ventana DP 200 Slide scanner for digital pathology. This newly launched slide scanner provides the faster & better diagnosis & treatment of cancer, thereby increases its product portfolio.

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definitions

1.3. Forecast parameters

1.4. Data sources

1.4.1. Secondary

1.4.1.1. Paid sources

1.4.1.2. Unpaid sources

1.4.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Asia Pacific in-vitro diagnostics industry 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product type trends

2.1.3. Service type trends

2.1.4. Technology trends

2.1.5. Application trends

2.1.6. End-user

2.1.7. Regional trends

