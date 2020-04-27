Asia Pacific Household Care Market Size, Share 2019 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Household Care Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific household care market is aided by the growth of the global household care industry, which attained a value of USD 116.73 billion in 2019. The global household care industry is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a value of USD 127.63 billion by 2025.

The growth of the Asia Pacific household care market is being driven by the growth of the global laundry detergent market. In 2019, the global industry for laundry detergents rose to a value of nearly USD 71 billion. The increased penetration of washing machines and technological developments in the developing economies have contributed significantly to the growth of the global laundry detergents industry in the 2015-2019 period at the CAGR of 4.7%. The sector is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 93 billion by 2025.

The Asia Pacific household care market is widely affected by the growth of the household care industries in two of its major regional markets, India and China. The Asia Pacific household care market is especially impacted by the growth of the demand for laundry detergents in India. The India household care market, which reached a value of nearly USD 10 billion in 2019, is dominated by its laundry detergents segment, which accounts for over 60% of the country’s household care market. In China, the growing disposable income of people is aiding the growth of the household care market. China is a leading consumer of household care products and is projected to be a major producer of these products in the coming years. The sales of household care products by leading players like Unilever (NYSE: UN) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has witnessed a healthy increase over the recent years in China due to the rising penetration of household electronic and goods in the country.

Market Analysis by Products:

Laundry Detergents Laundry Additives Dishwashing Hard Surface Cleaners Toilet Care Others

The household care market is divided based on product types into laundry additives, laundry detergents, hard surface cleaners, dishwashing, and toilet care, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

China India Japan Others

The major regional household care market in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, India, and Korea, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rapid urbanisation in the Asia Pacific region is a major driving factor for the Asia Pacific household care market. The growing concern about health and hygiene in countries is further promoting the growth of the household care market. The introduction of innovative products in the Asia Pacific region is pushing the market forward. The growing demand for washing machines within India is also driving the industry growth in the region. The rising economy of India is another key driver of the growing household care market in the Asia Pacific region. The middle and high-income classes in the region are, especially driving the growth of the value-added product section.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Asia Pacific and global household care markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product types and regional markets of household care in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Unilever (NYSE: UL) Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS: KAOOY) The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA The Clorox Company SC Johnson Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

