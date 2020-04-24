Asia Pacific Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Laws and regulations such as the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) enforce safety and environmental laws for the off-shore oil and gas industry is likely to drive the emergency shutdown system market. The surge in the demand for minimizing hydrocarbon leakages, especially in off-shore oilfield-based projects, is one of the major factors driving the emergency shutdown systems market

Companies are continuously investing in projects relating to improvement of operations and safety at workplaces such as refineries and power generation. Further, with the help of fiber-optic links, the signals are relayed to the Safety Manager in the central control house. Thus, the consolidation of industrial control systems with emergency shutdown systems is driving the growth of the emergency shutdown systems market.

Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By Component

Switches

Sensors

Programmable Safety System

Safety Valves

Actuators

Others

Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By Control Method

Pneumatic

Electrical

Fiber Optic

Hydraulic

Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By End User Industry

Oil & Gas

Refining

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market-Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Cameron International Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

