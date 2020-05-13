Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Sees Promising Growth during 2019-2024

Rising dental tourism in Asia Pacific will propel business growth. Low cost of dental treatment in developing countries such as India and China will lead to increase in number of patient visits for dental procedures. Such factors will increase affordability leading to remarkable market growth. However, limited reimbursement and lack of skilled professionals in emerging countries will impede business growth over the coming years.

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market analysis based on Product, Material, End-use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 915 million by 2024. Rising prevalence of edentulism in developing countries such as India and China will drive Asia Pacific dental implants market growth. Edentulism is a major contributor of disease burden for oral health problems in the Asian countries. As per recent studies by government organizations, prevalence of edentulism in China accounted for 8.9% whereas India accounted for 15.3% in 2017. Additionally, increasing number of baby boomers aged 65 years and above suffering from oral disorders will further boost demand for dental implants in the coming years.

Parallel-walled dental implants segment accounted for USD 149.7 million in 2017 owing to superlative versality of the implants. Parallel-walled implants render excellent aesthetic benefit, thus increasing customer demand. Furthermore, these implants utilize digital technology such as CT and CAD/CAM for improved navigation and imaging. Aforementioned factors should boost segmental growth in forthcoming years.

Titanium dental implants accounted for more than 72% market share in 2017. Strong mechanical properties, excellent biocompatibility and high strength are major factors making it a preferable choice of biomaterial for fabrication of dental implants. Such beneficial features of titanium implants will augment segmental growth.

Hospitals segment contributed over USD 160 million in 2017. Increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals throughout the country offering dental care services and specialized treatments will augment segmental growth. Additionally, rising prevalence of gingival or periodontal diseases among adults aged 45 years and above in developing countries will spur patient visits to hospitals thereby, propelling segmental growth.

India dental implants market will grow at a lucrative 7.4% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. This growth is attributable to increasing prevalence of oral disorders along with rising dental tourism in the country. High disposable income, changing demographics, rising healthcare expenditure along with affordable prices of tooth implants in India will act as positive contributing factors for market growth in the substantial years.

Some of the established market players in Asia Pacific dental implants market are Osstem Implants, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet and Henry Schein. Industry players are adopting geographical expansions and new product launch to expand market share and product portfolio. For instance, in August 2016, Zimmer Biomet introduced TSVT & TSVM-1 HA dental Implants, having advanced features. This new product launches will help in expanding firm’s product base.

Segments we cover:

Asia Pacific Dental implants Market By Product

Tapered implants

Parallel walled implants

APAC Dental implants Market By Material

Titanium

Zirconium

Asia Pacific Dental implants Market By End-use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

