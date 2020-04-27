Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market: Latest Industry Trends, SWOT Analysis and Demand from 2020 to 2027

The Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Choline chloride is largely used as a feed additive for accelerating animal growth in which the animal feed has experienced a significant increase in the past few years. Choline chloride has also found a profound place in the oil and gas industry to be used as a clay stabilizer and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the choline chloride market all over the globe. Choline chloride is soluble in water as well as in alcohol which consists of deliquescent white crystals of neutral pH that makes it compatible to be consumed in the powdered or liquid form.

ASIA PACIFIC CHOLINE CHLORIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Choline Chloride Market, by End User Industry

Feed Industry

Human Nutrition

Oil and Gas Industry

Others

Company Profiles

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

Be-Long Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

GHW EUROCHEMICALS s.r.o.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

NB Group Co., Ltd

