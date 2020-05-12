Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market Report 2020: Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Asia Pacific carbon black market reached a production volume of around 8.01 million metric tons in 2019. It is expected to significantly affect the global market and push the growth of the global market further. The global carbon black market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 and 2025.

The Asia Pacific carbon black market is driving the growth of the global carbon black market, which is expected to reach a volume of 21 million metric tons by 2025.

The Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for carbon black, accounting for nearly half of the total global production. China stands as one of the largest markets in the Asia-Pacific region and the leading manufacturer of the product. China and India together produce more than half of the carbon black globally. China is also the biggest consumer in the region, followed by India and Japan. The rapid growth of the tyre industry in the region is leading to the development of the Asia Pacific market. The global tyre market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, with key players moving their manufacturing plants to East and South Asia. The rapidly growing automotive market in the region is also supporting the carbon black market growth. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), one of the major automotive companies, is expanding into the region, which, in turn, is helping the growth of carbon black industry.

With growing consciousness among the consumers and producers about environment pollution, many key players are trying to make their production process more sustainable. In 2019, Birla Carbon, one of the key players in the Asia Pacific carbon black market, released its seventh annual sustainability report titled “Evolving Sustainability, Together.” The report concentrates on sustainability operations used to manufacture products without causing much damage to the environment. Their purpose is to create products with minimum impact on the environment.

Market Breakup by Product:

Specialty Carbon Black

Lamp Black

Channel Black

Acetylene Black

Furnace Black

Gas Black

Commodity Carbon black

Thermal Black

Others

The various product types of carbon black are specialty, lamp black, channel black, acetylene black, furnace black, gas black, commodity, and thermal black, among others.

Market Breakup by Grade:

Specialty Grade

Standard Grade

N330

N550

N660

N220

N990

Others

The carbon black grades are divided into specialty grade, standard grade, N330, N550, N660, N220, and N990, among others.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Printing & Packaging

Building & Construction

Transportation

Others

Carbon black has its end-uses in industrial applications, printing and packaging, building and construction, and transportation, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

The major regions included in the Asia Pacific market are China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising electric vehicles industry with special tyre requirements is supporting both the tyre and carbon black industries.

The Asia Pacific carbon black market is being aided by its large tyre industry and growing automotive industry.

With the increasing applications of carbon black in products like sealants, coatings, plastics, paints, and printing ink, their related application sectors are aiding the growth of the market.

The growing construction sector of China and India are further driving the growth of the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Asia Pacific carbon black market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) analysis for the products, grades, end-uses, and regions have also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research.

An in-depth assessment of the regional price trends of carbon black for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) has been provided within the report.

It also analyses the global trade data for the year 2019 by covering the volume and value of the leading exporting and importing countries.

The major players included in the Asia Pacific black carbon market are Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Longxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, OCI Company Ltd., Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co., Ltd, and Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd. This comprehensive report by Expert Market Research covers the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, plant turnarounds and capacity expansions of these major players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Birla Carbon (BKK: BCT)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (NSE: PHILIPCARB)

Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., (SHE: 002068)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TKCBY)

Longxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002442)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS: MTLHY)

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

OCI Company Ltd. (KRX: 010060)

Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co., Ltd

Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

