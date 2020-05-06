Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Equipment Market Is Projected to Expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% By The End of 2023 (Study With Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market)

The report titled “Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Equipment Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market in terms of market segmentation by system type, by product type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market has been segmented by system type into traditional TV broadcast systems, traditional radio broadcast systems, IP converged broadcast systems, asset management systems and others, out of which, the IP converged broadcast systems is anticipated to be the emerging segment in overall Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market owing to its ability to securely deliver content in real time. Further, the market has been segmented by product type into camera, monitors, routers, switchers, cable, transmitters and receivers among other broadcasting products. The routers segment is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% over the period 2016-2023.

The Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market was valued at USD 2,565.2 Million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach significant market valuation by the end of 2023 by growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% over the period 2016-2023 owing to rising digitization across the region. Further, the growing adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment such as HD and Ultra-HD TV’s is expected to benefit the expansion of Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, the traditional TV broadcast segment accounted for the largest market share of around 46.2% in 2015 and is expected to behold this positive growth over the forecast period owing to availability of high definition and energy efficient television in the market.

Growing Smartphone Users to Boom the Market Growth

The flexibility of media and production houses has been increased with growing convergence of IP and broadcasting combined with rising trend of solutions related to open architecture in Asia Pacific region. Apart from this, growing adoption of tablets, laptops etc. along with rising penetration of smart phone users are some of the major growth drivers that are expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market by the end of 2023.

However, low electricity penetration in undeveloped nations and slow adoption of broadcasting equipment are likely to inhibit the growth of the Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market which includes company profiling of Media Excel Inc., ChyronHego Corporation, TVU Networks Corporation, XOR Media Inc., Oracle Corporation, Unlimi-Tech Software Inc., Grass Valley and General Dynamics Mediaware.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Asia-Pacific broadcasting equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

