Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace of 18.7% CAGR Over 2025

Asia Pacific bioreactors industry is largely driven by increasing biopharmaceutical investments, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as, cancer and diabetes and growing demand for therapeutically active vaccines. Moreover, technological advancements related to bioreactor material, design and processing will further augment bioreactors market growth over the forecast timeframe. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market By Technology (Wave-induced Motion SUB, Stirred SUB, Single Use Bubble Column), By Cell (Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells), By Molecule (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Stem Cells, Gene Therapy), By End-use (R&D Organizations, Biopharma Manufacturers, CMOs), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand) Determined to exceed USD 470 million by 2025.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1234/sample

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness considerable growth due to increasing product innovation coupled with rising government initiatives for the development of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, developing personalized medicine market will further propel bioreactors market growth in the region.

However, vulnerability to leaching, regulatory concerns regarding single-use bioreactor and limited storage capacity should hinder bioreactor market growth. Additionally, large-scale disposal of plastic derivatives is a growing environmental concern restraining the business growth over the forecast years.

Mammalian cells segment is estimated to expand at 19.1% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Mammalian cells are used in biopharmaceutical industry for various applications such as, production of monoclonal antibodies from hybridoma cells, retroviral vectors for gene therapy, cultivation of tissue cells for artificial organs, and production of therapeutic and diagnostic glyco-proteins from recombinant cells. Hence, the aforementioned factors will positively impact mammalian cells segmental growth across the forecast timeline.

Recombinant protein segment generated over USD 18.1 million in 2018. High growth is attributed to growing applications of recombinant proteins in the treatment of several diseases, including different types of cancer and rheumatic conditions. Moreover, increasing focus of biopharmaceutical companies in novel approaches for the purification, characterization and expression of recombinant proteins will further drive product demand.

Single-use bubble column segment is expected to witness substantial growth rate of 19.3% across the forecast timeframe. High growth is attributed to their complex hydrodynamics and influence on transport characteristics. The single use bubble column technology offer advantages such as high heat transfer and mass transfer rates, compactness, and low maintenance and operating costs, thus augmenting market growth.

Biopharma manufacturers segment was valued at USD 47.3 million in 2018 and is projected to witness strong growth over the forecast years. High growth is attributed to increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies in the developing economies. Additionally, growing establishments of new facilities to meet the production needs will also initiate positive market growth.

Japan is estimated to hold majority revenue share of 28.7% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate in the coming years. Increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies responsible for bringing new medicines to patients and their collaborations with academic institutions and venture capital firms will accelerate the Japan bioreactors market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing financial support from the government for development of novel drugs will further support bioreactors market growth.

Major market players in Asia Pacific bioreactors market are Applikon Biotechnology, Inc., Cellexus Limited, CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Merck Group, PBS Biotech, Inc, Pierre Guerin SAS, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology co., Ltd., Solaris Biotech Solutions and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These market players are undertaking strategies such as technology development and acquisitions to gain market presence and for company expansion.

Browse key industry insights from this Report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1234/asia-pacific-bioreactors-market

Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025 , for the following segments:

Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market Share, By Cell, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

Mammalian cells

Bacterial cells

Yeast cells

Others

Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market Size, By Molecule, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant protein

Stem cell

Gene therapy

Others

Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market Trend, By Technology, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

Wave-induced motion SUB

Stirred SUB

Stirred-use bubble column

Others

Asia Pacific Bioreactors Market Value, By End-use, 2014-2025, (USD Million)

Research and development (R&D) organizations

Biopharma manufacturers

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Related Reports:

North America Bioreactors Market size was valued at USD 256.1 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 17.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 : https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1222/north-america-bioreactors-market

Europe Bioreactors Market size was valued at USD 284.0 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 17.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 : https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1233/europe-bioreactors-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com