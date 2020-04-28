Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market 2020 Booming Worldwide | Adobe, Amazon.com , Catchoom, Facebook, Google, Huawei Technologies , IBM Microsoft

This Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business. General market conditions and probable market for a new product to be launched are also analysed in this Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market report. DBMR team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market report world-class.

On the basis of offerings, artificial intelligence in fashion market is segmented into solutions and services. Cognitive computing and artificial intelligence are increasing agility for retailers. Significant investments are being made by some of the leading IT companies as well as fashion retailers. In 2018, the retail industry invested approximately US$3.4 billion, more than any other sector, in artificial intelligence for capabilities such as expert shopping advisors, automated customer-service agents, and omnichannel merchandising. Thus, substantial investments and ongoing contracts among leading IT companies and fashion brands to develop advance software are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in fashion market at a rapid pace. The solution segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Adobe

com

Catchoom

Facebook

Google

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

China dominated the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is the biggest supplier of apparel to European countries. Some of the apparel companies are shifting their manufacturing units to Bangladesh and Vietnam due to lower labor costs. Pertaining to this factor, the country’s textile and apparel producers are struggling through an industrial restructuring. On the other hand, China still holds the position of largest clothing exporter worldwide with enormous production capacities. Also, the Chinese market is about to overtake the US fashion industry market in the forthcoming period because of the demand from the luxury segment.

ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By End-User Industry

Apparel

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

