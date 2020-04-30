Asia pacific aircraft heat exchanger Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

For instance, in February 2019, Boeing Co. and other key international aircraft makers are shifting to construct manufacturing bases in the Southeast Asia region. Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Thailand are keen to attract industries from overseas, to develop their economies. This is also offering opportunities for small and medium-sized companies based in Japan that manufacture aircraft parts to start operations in the Southeast Asia region. Hence, these factors contribute to Thailand’s economic development.

In the year 2018, the global aerospace industry has experienced a solid year as passenger travel demand strengthened, and global aerospace expenditure continued to rise. Also, the industry’s commercial aerospace sector saw its increase in the year 2017, compelled by greater shipments of commercial aircraft and general aviation aircraft. Thus, due to the rapid increase in the aerospace industry, several aircraft manufacturers can benefit from the growing spending in the sector in order to design and manufacture advanced aircraft heat exchangers. This factor drives the global aircraft heat exchanger market.

ASIA-PACIFIC AIRCRAFT HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Type

Flat Tube

Plate Fin

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application

Engine

Airframe

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Companies

AMETEK.Inc.

BOYD Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc

Jamco Corporation

Liebherr Group

Meggit Plc

Sunnito Precision Products Co, Ltd

Triumph Group

Woodward Inc.

