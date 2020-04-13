Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2024

A Comprehensive Research Report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report analyzes the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others). The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to research report “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019 – 2024.

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size and Growth

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape – Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIACorporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, GeneralElectric, Google.

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Six: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Segmental Analysis

Chapter Seven: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter Eight: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

Chapter Nine: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Porter Five Force Analysis

Chapter Eleven: SWOT Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape: Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Chapter Thirteen: Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Chapter Fourteen: Company Profiles…continue…

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.