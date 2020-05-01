Articulated Hauler Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Articulated Hauler market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Articulated Hauler market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Articulated Hauler market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Articulated Hauler market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2234

Essential Findings of the Report

Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Articulated Hauler market over the forecast period

Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Articulated Hauler market

Y-o-Y growth of each market segment

Pricing strategies of various market players in the Articulated Hauler market

Articulated Hauler Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Articulated Hauler for different applications. Applications of the Articulated Hauler include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Articulated Hauler market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape assessment offered in the articulated hauler market report is one of the most insightful section that delivers information of latest and notable developments undertaken by key players in the articulated hauler market. Some of the profiled players in the articulated hauler market include Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., XCMG Group and Bell Trucks America, Inc.

The articulated hauler market players are leveraging strategies such as the integration of advanced technologies and introduction of advanced models of articulated haulers.

Caterpillar, one of the top manufacturer in the articulated hauler market, re-introduced its Cat 740 GC articulated hauler – the 40-ton size range in the company’s articulated hauler range. The reintroduced model features an advanced automatic retarder-control system for improved operator efficiency.

Komatsu, a leader in the articulated hauler market has launched two new models of articulated haulers – 28t capacity HM300-5 and 40t capacity HM400-5, in June 2018. Both the articulated haulers feature low-emission Tier 4 Final emission certification and Komatsu’s advanced truck transmission system.

Bell Equipment, one of the articulated hauler specialists, showcased its four-wheel-drive, the Bell B30E 4×4 at the International Exhibition for Construction and Infrastructure (INTERMAT) 2018. The new articulated hauler design is suitable for small and medium-sized quarries with integrated aggregate production facilities.

For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

Articulated hauler, also known as articulated dump truck or ADT, is a heavy-duty equipment used for the transportation of loads in rough terrains. Generally utilized as a dump truck, articulated hauler primarily has two units – a tractor and a hauler or dump body. The tractor trailer has an articulated frame that aids in greater maneuverability during the movements of articulated hauler on-site.

About the Report

Fact.MR’s latest study on the articulated hauler market is published in the report titled, “Articulated Hauler Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The articulated hauler market report offers exhaustive information related to multiple market facets ranging from the global construction equipment industry outlook to industry trends and their relative impact on the growth of the articulated hauler market. A thorough analysis based on this extensive study has derived the most credible forecast of the articulated hauler market during the period of 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The articulated hauler market structure includes multiple segments that are categorized based on payload capacity, engine power and end-use industry. The articulated hauler market structure is determined after following the thorough research of the supply-demand equation in the construction equipment market, making the segmentation the most useful categories for users to completely fathom the progress of the articulated hauler market in detail.

The articulated hauler market study also includes regional analysis of a total seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

The articulated hauler market report sheds lights on all the vital facets of the articulated hauler market in addition to the aforementioned key insights. In-depth analysis as such can enable users to understand articulated hauler market landscape and can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in the articulated hauler market.

What will be the impact of the global construction industry dynamics on the growth of articulated hauler market?

What are the key business strategies of market players in the articulated hauler market to maintain market sustainability?

Which will be the highly preferred payload capacity in the articulated haulers among end-use industries?

Research Methodology

The articulated hauler market report provides in-detailed discussion regarding the methodology of research followed during the course of the study of the articulated hauler market. A thorough discussion on the research methodology enables users to understand the study objectives and clarifies discrepancies related to the assumptions and forecast made in the articulated hauler market report.

Request methodology.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2234

Important questions pertaining to the Articulated Hauler market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Articulated Hauler market? What are the prospects of the Articulated Hauler market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Articulated Hauler market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Articulated Hauler market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Why Purchase from Fact.MR?

Data gathered by interviewing product development managers, CEO’s, marketing executives, and other individuals affiliated to the Articulated Hauler market

Round the clock customer service to address client queries

Systematic, efficient, and result-oriented approach towards curating market reports

We offer business intelligence reports for a range of industrial verticals

Tailor-made reports with COVID-19 analysis available

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2234