Application Performance Management Market 2018-2023|IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard , AppDynamics

Global application performance management market research report: by platform (software, service), deployment (on-premise, cloud,), organization size (SME, large enterprises), access type (mobile APM, web APM), vertical – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis:

Application performance management (APM) is a method of managing performance, availability, and user experience of software applications. APM monitors the speed at which transactions are performed both by end-users and by the systems and network infrastructure that support a software application, providing an end-to-end overview of potential bottlenecks and service interruptions.

In realistic terms, this typically involves the use of a suite of software tools, or a single integrated SaaS or on-premises tool- to view and diagnose an application’s speed, reliability, and other performance metrics in order to maintain an optimal level of service. Load testing, synthetic monitoring and real-user monitoring, and root-cause analysis are a few of the primary tools to be found in a well-rounded approach to APM. Another significant component of APM is web performance monitoring (WPM), or the use of web-monitoring tools to gauge app speed and uptime. In less pragmatic terms, however, APM is ultimately a perspective—an analytical view brought to bear on every aspect of software performance in order to clearly understand, and continuously improve, the end-user experience.

Complex application processes that often require a high level of analysis may significantly elevate product demand. Additionally, benefits including enhanced user experience by presenting high quality of service achieved by monitoring each process level and increased productivity is anticipated to fuel growth. The ability to analyze the vast amount of information in real-time coupled with increased speed and decreased overall time to solve issues is also expected to drive overall industry growth.

APM is currently going through a revitalization following cloud and DevOps technology evolutions, as well as innovation in areas such as analytics and real-time monitoring. The Application performance management market today is seeing further diversification, so the modern, broad definition of APM is an application-centric performance monitoring and management solution that cross-cuts IT tiers including network infrastructure, physical and virtual infrastructure (server and OS), storage and databases, end-user experience with edge devices, and integration into general IT service delivery, with these tiers running in and across traditional data centers, cloud environments (private, public, hybrid), and SaaS providers.

Segmentation:

The global application performance management market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment, organization size, access type, vertical, and region. On basis of the platform, it is further classified into software and service. The service consists of deployment and integration, training and education, and support and maintenance. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of the organization size, the market is further divided into small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. On the basis of the access type, it is further divided into mobile APM and web APM. The application performance management is used in various verticals such as BFSI, manufacturing, government, healthcare, retail, logistics, and many more.

Key Findings:

Nyansa, a provider of application performance management for internal networks has raised a Series B round of investments worth $15 million led by Intel Capital. The funding will be utilized in improving big data computer networksIteris Inc., the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, launched Iteris SPM– a comprehensive, cloud-based automated traffic signal performance measures (SPM) solution that expands the company’s growing intersection-as-a-service offering.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global application performance management market due to the presence of major players in the region and a huge research and developments activities in the application performance management region is fuelling the market growth.

The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the Asia Pacific continued to maintain its high growth momentum in 2015, as growing enterprises in the region realized the importance of reliable and high-performing applications in the enterprise business environment. Japan and Singapore remained the key markets in the region, with a fast growth momentum witnessed in the markets such as Greater China, India, and South Korea. Southeast Asia is an emerging potential APM market vendors in the years to come.

Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), AppDynamics (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Compuware Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and CA Technologies (U.S.) among others.

Intended Audience:

IT organizations

Application developers

Testing

Software Integrators

Networking Organizations

