Application Modernization Tools Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems

Application modernization tools market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 8.04 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36.86 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 18.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Today, the software industry has the potential to become one of the most high-tech industry, and from the past few years, the industry observed high growth and a dramatic increase worldwide. The software has become a key accelerating technology in every region for development and growth. Factors such as economic growth, technological innovations, and IT spending influence software market dynamics considerably. The global economy is expected to stabilize and grow at a steady speed in the coming years, mostly driven by emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Additional enterprises and new developing markets are expected to invest in the software market to build IT infrastructure that would help reduce costs and enhance business productivity. New emerging markets and economic growth and increasing demand from small and medium enterprises are anticipated to boost the software industry. Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region during the last few years in the software industry, led by economic growth and expanded IT spending.

The software is gaining significance important in the world of mobility in every region. Hence, such significant growth is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the application modernization software solutions market players during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The spending on application modernization tools is quite high in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for application modernization tools is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Growing digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the application modernization tools market. Rigorous spending on improving the infrastructure across the globe and the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies are also expected to drive the global market.

The application modernization tools market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global application modernization tools market. Whereas, North America, followed by Europe, holds the highest market share in the application modernization tools market in 2018. Also, South America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with the rising adoption of advanced and innovative technologies, boosting GDPs of countries, developing economies, and steady growth. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The penetration of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is very high. The Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA) released “2016 Cloud Readiness Index”, which stated that the IT companies are robustly focusing on modernizing the core business applications to offer better services to the customer. Additionally, the growth of BFSI vertical across the region is significantly high, due to increasing investment of the industry towards modernization of its IT infrastructure as well as application.

Further, with a higher concentration of small-scale industries in the developing countries of India and China, the impact of legacy modernization would be much more than that in North America. With the supportive funding and other initiatives by governments in these countries for application transformation, the implementation of legacy modernization tools is inspected to grow in APAC in the coming years.

Some of the other notable players in the global application modernization tools market include Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Blu Age, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., Language Portability Solutions, Micro Focus, Mphasis Limited, Semantic Designs Incorporated, SoftwareMining Technologies, The Software Revolution Inc. (TSRI), and Virtusa Corporation, among others.

The report segments the global application modernization tools market as follows:

Global Application modernization tools Market – By Product Type

COBOL

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Global Application modernization tools Market – By Application

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Global Application modernization tools Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Russia U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



South America (MEA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



