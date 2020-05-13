Application Delivery Controller Market Reached a Value of USD 2.2 Billion in 2019 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Application Delivery Controller Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global application delivery controller market reached a value of USD 2.2 billion in 2019. The market is expected to achieve USD 4.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.93% between 2020 and 2025.

The global application delivery controller market is being led by North America due to the presence of several suppliers and huge investment in the adoption of application control solutions in the region. Meanwhile, countries like Japan, Australia, China, India, and Singapore are expected to play a significant role in the Asia Pacific region. Owing to the rapid growth of the necessary facilities and the growing need for advanced technologies, the Asia Pacific application delivery controller market is likely to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In June 2019, A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), one of the key players is a leading application network provider that helps businesses of all sizes speed up, automate, and protect their applications. The primary application supply networking market of A10 is driven by the tremendous growth of global IP traffic. A10 solutions are high-performance and high-availability systems, designed mainly for unprecedented acceleration, detecting, and providing access to network activities.

Market Analysis by Type:

Hardware Software/Virtual

Based on type, the market can be divided into hardware and software/virtual.

Market Analysis by Enterprise:

Small and Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

The enterprises in the industry could be small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Market Analysis by Service:

Integration and Implementation Training, Support and Maintenance

The services included in the market are integration and implementation, and training, support, and maintenance.

Market Analysis by Application:

Banking Finance Service and Insurance Retail IT and Telecom Health and Life Science Energy and Utilities Media and Entertainment Others

It finds wide application in banking, finance service, and insurance, retail, IT and telecom, health and life science, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets for application delivery controller include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising demand for application delivery controller is being driven by its cost-effectiveness. The product provides better control as compared to traditional software delivery controllers, thus, driving the market growth. The growing internet traffic is a major driving factor supporting the market growth. The increasing focus on virtualisation is also propelling the market growth. The increasing use of infrastructure as a service solution is providing an impetus to the market expansion.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global application delivery controller market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the type, enterprise, service, application, and regional markets for application delivery controller. It analyses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

F5 Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ: FFIV) Radware Ltd. Citrix Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ: CTXS) A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) Barracuda Networks, Inc. Total Uptime Array Networks Kemp Technologies, Inc. Brocade Communications System, Inc. Others

