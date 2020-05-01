Antioxidants Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2027

Antioxidants are the additives that are capable of reducing the oxidation reaction in food, which, in turn, helps to prevent the food from turning rancid for a longer period of time. Thus, the growing usage of antioxidants in food & beverages and pharmaceutical applications is projected to augment the global antioxidants market size over the forecast period. Rising demand for frozen food products owing to changing lifestyles in the emerging economies has propelled product demand, which will subsequently drive the antioxidants market during the forecast period. The antioxidants are extensively used in manufacturing anti-aging creams, hair care products, etc. Thus, the rising demand in the cosmetic industry is also has been a vital factor for growing antioxidants market size over the past few years. However, the stringent government regulations against product use are likely to hamper antioxidants market size over the projected timespan. Nonetheless, propelling demand for natural antioxidants across various end-user industries, including cosmetics, food & beverage, bakery & confectionary, etc. is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the antioxidants market.

Antioxidants are regarded as substances that slow down or prevent the damage caused by free radicals to cells. Free radicals damage the cells, which can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to several health ailments such as heart disease, arthritis, cancer, immune deficiency, and other inflammatory conditions. Thus, antioxidants play a critical role by minimizing the effects of these harmful radicals and boost overall health. Antioxidants can be natural or produced synthetically. Consumption of these foods can reduce the free radicals produced in the body, thus preventing the body from several diseases.

The “Global Antioxidants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the antioxidants market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application and geography. The global antioxidants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antioxidants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

