Antimicrobial Coating Market Research Report 2020-2025 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Overview | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Antimicrobial Coating Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global antimicrobial coating market is expected to see a robust growth with a CAGR of 9.4% in the period between 2020-2025 and is projected to attain a volume of 922 kilo million tons.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=110

In 2015, the demand for antimicrobial coating was the highest in North America. The region, especially the US, continues to be a major driver of the global antimicrobial coating market because of favourable government policies along with the increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings for medical and indoor air/HVAC applications. It is proving particularly popular in the healthcare and food processing sectors which require sterile surroundings as it prevents pathogen growth.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antimicrobial-coating-market

In the last few years, governments globally are attempting to combat hospital acquired infections, introducing strict regulations promoting the use of antimicrobial coatings to prevent infections. The antimicrobial coating market is especially thriving in North America and Europe due to such government regulations and an increased awareness of antimicrobial coatings in the medical and healthcare sector. Thus, antimicrobial coatings are used in the production of catheters, medical devices and electronics, among other products in the healthcare industry.

The growth of the global antimicrobial market is aided by the increasing concerns about the air quality in countries like USA, China and India driving the demand for indoor air purifying products. China and India, especially, are the emerging markets for antimicrobial coatings in their application in the indoor air quality sector due to growing health concerns about the rising air pollution.

Market Analysis by Type:

Silver Coating Copper Coating Zinc Coating Chlorine Coating

Silver, copper, zinc and chlorine coatings are the major antimicrobial coating examined by the Expert Market Research report.

Market Analysis by Product:

Surface Modification Coating Powder Coating

Antimicrobial coating can be either a powder coating or a surface modification coating.

Market Analysis by Application:

Indoor Air/HVAC Mould Remediation in Construction Medical/Healthcare Foods & Beverages

Indoor air/HVAC, mold remediation in construction, medical/healthcare, and food and beverages are the major application sectors for antimicrobial coating.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Rest of World

Region-wise the antimicrobial coating market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Findings of the Report:

Healthcare and food processing sectors are the major application segments where antimicrobial coatings find their most use. The antimicrobial coatings market has been driven by their increased demand in the medical and healthcare sector where they are used as the coating on the devices implanted in the patients’ bodies and other surgical devices. Growing demand for indoor air purifying systems as well as HVAC systems are providing a growing impetus to the market. Due to their non-toxicity, bio-compatibility and bio-stability, antimicrobial coatings are in high demand. Silver based antimicrobial coatings are one of the most rapidly growing antimicrobial coating types due to the toxicity of silver to various pathogens.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research gives in-depth region-wise insights into the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) demand for antimicrobial coating by its types, products and applications. It also analyses the price trends of the different types and applications of antimicrobial coating in the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Akzo Nobel NV (AMS: AKZA) BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) Diamond Vogel Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) DOW Chemical Company (NYSE: CTA-B) Axalta Coating Systems Limited (NYSE: AXTA) Nippon Paint Company Limited DSM NV (OTCMKTS: RDSMY)

Related Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ink-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methyl-isobutyl-ketone-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com