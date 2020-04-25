Anti-Sniper Detection System Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

What is Anti-Sniper Detection System?

The anti-sniper detection system uses optical, acoustic, or other sensors to help locate the sniper’s position. These anti-sniper detection systems are generally used by military personnel and law enforcement officials in order to identify the position and the direction of the type of firearm and weapon fired. These systems assist the soldiers, police, paramilitary and law enforcement personnel by improving the situational awareness. A sniper is a highly trained military personnel who sets the radar-of-combat on the targets and then eliminates the enemies. Most of the advanced military bases across the world have an anti-sniper detection system in order to avoid and eliminate the threats from the opponent’s sniper.

The demand for anti-sniper detection system has been rising owing to the factors such as rising adoption of seamless control during military operations, growing need to avoid sniper attacks in combat situations and urban areas such as borders and critical infrastructures. Furthermore, increasing cross border firing, ceasefire violations, rapidly increasing global terrorism threats, rising number of insurgent activities in public locations are also further driving the anti-sniper detection system market. The homeland security forces, law enforcement officials, and the military forces from developed countries are adopting the anti-sniper detection technologies in order to minimize or avoid the casualties. Owing to these factors, the global anti-sniper detection system market is growing.

CILAS (Ariane Group)

2. Databuoy Corporation

3. Microflown AVISA BV

4. Newcon Optik (Newcon International Ltd. )

5. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

6. Raytheon Company

7. Rheinmetall AG

8. SHOOTER DETECTION SYSTEMS

9. ShotSpotter

10. Thales Group

