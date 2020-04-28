Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 20.9% By 2023 – F. Hoffmann La Roche, GlaxoSmith Kline, Orexigen Therapeutics, Vivus Therapeutics, and Eisai

Anti-obesity drugs help in reducing body mass either by dipping the hunger or increasing the consumption of calories. The increasing prevalence of obesity globally is a major factor driving the market. It is principally because of wrong eating habits and swiftly varying regime of people. The increasing ingestion of unhealthy food along with the lack of exercises is intensifying the incidence rate of obesity globally.

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of anti-obesity drugs during the forecast period and the various regions. With that, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, and investments, along with the details of the commercial drugs available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding business in this market.

Novo Nordisk, an innovator of drugs in the obesity market, launched Saxenda in all the major markets with a higher dose of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, liraglutide, which was first launched for type 2 diabetes as Victoza. Dual therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes is the latest trend in the market. Therefore, big pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sanofi, are adopting low-risk strategy of using diabetes drugs to treat the obesity related problem. This helps the diabetes market players to enter the obesity market. J&J is intended to enter the market for prescription anti-oobesity drugs without further investing in the development of novel molecules.

Basic activities like reducing the intake of unhealthy diet and inculcating workout are not highly effective, and the medical devices like intragastric balloon and bariatric surgery are highly expensive and has high complications. This shows that there is a wide gap for the treatment of obesity. This unmet need is driving the market for anti-obesity drugs market.

