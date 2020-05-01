Announced the Addition of New Statistical Data Titled as Sweet Potato Market 2027 by Top Key Players like Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company Inc.

The sweet potatoes are root vegetables containing high amounts of potassium and fibers. The edible root is tempered and long with a smooth skin surface whose appearance ranges from brown, yellow, and red to orange. The sweet potato with a pale yellow or white flesh is less moist and sweet as compared to the pink, red, or orange flesh. There has been a fueling demand for the sweet potato in recent years due to the health benefits associated with it.

Leading players of Sweet Potato Market:

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company Inc., H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, Ham Farms, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nash Produce, The J. R. Simplot Company, Wayne Bailey Produce Company

The “Global Sweet Potato Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Sweet Potato market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Sweet Potato market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Sweet Potato market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Food, Beverage

Animal Feed

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Sweet Potato market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Sweet Potato market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Sweet Potato Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Sweet Potato Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Sweet Potato Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

