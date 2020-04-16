Animal Health Market Fture Assessment, Global Industry Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Outlook 2027

Animal health market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as surge in livestock population, growing demand for animal-derived food products, frequent animal disease epidemics, rising animal health awareness, growing food borne diseases. Further the growing prevalence of animal diseases has encouraged private players to manufacture advanced animal vaccines. Rising animal food demand has resulted in growth in the number players making investments to control pathogen contamination.

Controlling animal health by preventing animal disease epidemic and monitoring animal food supplies is vital to the any economy and safety of the any country’s food supply. Breeding of healthy livestock guarantees a safe supply of food and keep selling prices stable. Animal disease epidemic costs the country millions of dollars owing to livestock trade halts, animal slaughters and subsequent disease elimination efforts. For example, in November 2017, Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV), causes stillborn piglets which costs U.S. farmers an annual $600 million. Animal diseases with human health connection can adversely affect public health, international trade, and the stability of the agricultural sector. Disease free and healthy animals likely to result in safer food supplies, higher farm productivity, reduced environmental impacts, reduced use of antibiotics.

The report analyzes factors affecting Animal Health market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The global animal health market is segmented on the basis of product and animal type. Based on product, the market is segmented as vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, diagnostics and others. Vaccines segment is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated vaccines and others. Pharmaceuticals segment is segmented into parasiticides, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, analgesics and others. Feed additives segment is segmented into nutritional feed additives and medicinal feed additives. Diagnostics segment is segmented into instruments and consumables. Based on the animal type, the global animal health market is segmented into production animal and companion animal.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

