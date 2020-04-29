Animal Feed Additives Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2029

Feed additives are essential components for the well-being of animals. They are added to animal feed for improving the nutrition of the animals. Nutrition forms the crux of the well-being of any animal. Therefore, the animal feed additives market may observe exponential growth during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6462

Growing incidences of livestock diseases and the rising risk of zoonotic diseases, that is, animal to human transmission may drive the animal feed additives toward growth. The world has seen how critical a situation can become because of zoonotic diseases in the form of COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, to avoid such outbreaks in the future, the animal feed additives may gain good growth during the forecast period. Other livestock disease outbreaks such as foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia due to lack of nutrition may also bring a surge in the growth rate of the animal feed additives market.

Demand for Natural Feed Additives to Increase Considerably

Due to stringent regulations on feed grade antibiotic growth promoters, the demand for natural growth promoters (NGPs) is increasing. In addition, NGPs prevent bacterial resistance risk. NGPs include probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, immune stimulants, synbiotics, feed enzymes, and organic acids. Other benefits such as enhanced feed efficiency and improved growth performance may increase the demand for NGPs and eventually accelerate the growth rate of the animal feed additives market.

New Advancements Spinning Growth Web of Animal Feed Additives Market

Ongoing research on developing new potential sources of nutrition is also gaining traction in the animal feed additives market. The testing of seaweed species as potential protein sources in the dairy cow diet is a classic instance. A research made on feed additives found that seaweed species can serve as an alternative protein source for ruminants. Hence, such studies and developments are expected to give a boost to the growth rate of the animal feed additives market.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6462

Another group of researchers from India and Mexico found that essential oils and herbal extracts added to the feed additives encourage growth and the potential to boost bovine growth. The study also found that plant-based additives accelerated milk production by 15 percent. This describes the potential of plant-based additives for increasing the growth rate of the animal feed additives market.

The advent of new players with innovative advancements in the animal feed additives market

Many new players are emerging in the animal feed additives market with great advancement in research and development activities and enhanced feed additive components.

Focus is being given on less consumption of resources to produce animal feed. FYTO, a Boston-based company, is working on an automated feed distribution system. It aims to produce animal feed with less fertilizer, water, and energy. Another company, Nasekomo, is starting its first industrial facility in Bulgaria and is experimenting on the use of black soldier flies into oil, fertilizer, and protein for use in animal feed. Such developments are expected to trigger growth opportunities for stakeholders in the animal feed additives market.

Asia Pacific Region May Observe Good Growth

Asia Pacific region is expected to record massive growth among other regions as livestock forms an important part of the agriculture sector. Agriculture is the primary occupation of numerous individuals in the Asia Pacific region and there is large scale demand for animal feed in this region. Asia Pacific holds great potential for the growth of the animal feed additives market due to the rising livestock population. Meat consumption is also on the rise in all the regions due to the benefits it provides. Hence, this may also prove to be a growth multiplier for the animal feed additives market

Get Special Discount on this Report : https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6462

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.