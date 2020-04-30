Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Drug Class (Antiandrogens, Luteinizing Hormone Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonists, LHRH Antagonists, and Other Drug Classes), Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 30,2020 – Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), also known as androgen suppression therapy, is carried out in men having prostate cancer. The pancreas is an androgen-dependent organ, and by providing ADT, it is possible to provide treatment for advanced and metastatic disease. Also, ADT is used along with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) for intermediate to high-risk prostate cancer cases to improve responses to radiation. It is estimated that around 40% of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer would receive ADT within six months of diagnosis.

The androgen deprivation therapy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rise in the number of deaths caused due to prostate cancer, coupled with the rising demand for better medication. Also, the increase in R&D activities for the introduction of novel treatments for cancer is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The androgen deprivation therapy market is segmented based on drug class, mode of administration, and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as antiandrogens, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists, LHRH antagonists, and other drug classes. Based on the mode of administration, the market is categorized as injectable and oral. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the androgen deprivation therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The androgen deprivation therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting androgen deprivation therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the androgen deprivation therapy market in these regions.

