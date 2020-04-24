Analytics As A Service Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2026

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Analytics as a Service Market was valued at USD 8.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 101.29 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 36.55% over the forecast period of 2019–2026.

What is Analytics as a Service Market?

Analytics as a Service Market can be describes as a run through of using Web-based technologies to perform analysis using big data, conflicting to the traditional method of developing an onsite hardware warehouse to collect, store, and analyze the data. This can help in improve business agility. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Analytics as a service is growing popularity among various organizations as setting up analytics processes is a work-intensive process and requires a set of guidelines to get it started. Various key industry players are involved in offering these services as several factors such as augmented aptitude of technologies to process vast workload through cloud computing services as are expected to drive the market for the Global Analytics as a Service Market. Apart from this, complexity in the analytic workflow could hamper the growth of the overall market growth.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Analytics as a Service Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Analytics as a Service Market Competitive Landscape

The “Analytics as a Service Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as:

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• SAS Institute

• Google, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Analytics as a Service Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Analytics as a Service Market, By Analytics Type

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Diagnostic Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

Global Analytics as a Service Market, By Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Analytics as a Service Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Retail and Wholesale

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunication and IT

• Others

Global Analytics as a Service Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Verified Market Research:

To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team at Verified Market Research.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post sales analyst support

Customization of the Report

In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

