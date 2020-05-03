Analysis of Impact: Sales of Culture Medium Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Culture Medium market reveals that the global Culture Medium market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Segmentation of the Culture Medium market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Culture Medium market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Culture Medium market report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

BioMerieux (Fr)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Eiken Chemical (JP)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Scharlab,S.L. (Spain)

Life Technologies (US)

CellGenix (Germany)

Atlanta Biologicals (US)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Chemotaxonomy

Natural Culture Medium

Defined Culture Medium

Semi-defined Culture Medium

By Physical Classification

Fluid Culture Medium

Soild Culture Medium

Semi-solid Culture Medium

Dehydrated Culture Medium

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

