Analysis of Impact: Sales of Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The presented report segregates the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market into different segments

By product type, the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is segmented into polymer coatings and rubber linings. Polymer coatings segment is further sub-segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyurea, alkyd, acrylic, fluoropolymer and vinyl ester & flake-filled vinyl ester. Polymer coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of both volume and value over the forecast period. Rubber linings segment in the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is further sub-segmented into hard rubber lining systems and soft rubber lining systems. By product type, the MENA acid proof linings market is segmented into ceramic & carbon brick lining, tile lining, thermoplastic lining. On the basis of end-user industry, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into marine, oil & gas, power generation, transportation vehicles, chemicals, mining & metallurgy and water treatment.

Polymer coatings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Epoxy and polyurethane are expected to be the most preferred polymer coatings, primarily because of their multi-functionality, technical superiority, ease in availability and application. In terms of value, polyurea sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

On the basis of country, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Key players identified in this report are Cape RB Hilton Saudi Arabia Ltd., Hertel OTC, StonCor Middle East LLC, Kaefer LLC., REMA TIP TOP AG, KCC Corrosion Control Co., StonCor Middle East LLC, Anticorrosion Protective Systems L.L.C., Al Gurg Paints LLC., Ineco Limited, Global Suhaimi, Ocean Rubber Factory LLC, Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd. (HATCON), Rezayat Protective Coating Company Ltd., Al-sabaiea National Gen. Cont. & Gen. Trd. Co., Bahrain Rubber Company W.L.L., DicoTech Limited, General Industries Co., Ltd., FABA Commercial Services W.L.L., Beugin Industrie Sas, GARAY Group, Arcoy Morac SARL, Uniresins Proprietary Limited, GEAS RIVESTIMENTI s.r.l., Al Dobowi Limited, Aderan Dej Co., Ltd., Wisdom Group, Keran Wazin Sanat Co. , Binzagr Factory for Insulation Materials Co., Ltd., International Coatings Iran, Kasra Industrial Lining and Coating Company and Payesh Sanat Pooyesh (PSP) (Corrocoat).

