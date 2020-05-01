Analysis of Impact: Sales of Chromatography Resins Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Study on the Global Chromatography Resins Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Chromatography Resins market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Chromatography Resins market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Chromatography Resins market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Chromatography Resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Chromatography Resins , surge in research and development and more.

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Chromatography Resins market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players in the chromatography resins market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Tosoh Corporation, Merck KGaA, Life Technologies Corporation, Repligen Corporation, and Pall Corporationamong others.Lower prices with higher productivity and new innovative products had been the key strategies for the manufacturers to gain the competitive advantage in the market. Life Technologies is expected to unveil ‘POROS’ chromatography resins in Biopharmaceutical Development & Production Week Conference (BPD) to be held in California. Purolite International Ltd. announced its plans to develop bio-separation chromatography resins based on the agarose media. The new product line is likely to meet growing demand of the biomolecules market.