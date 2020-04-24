Aluminum Casting Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Aluminum Casting Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Aluminum Casting Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aluminum Casting Market Research Report: Alcoa, Dynacast International, Gibbs Die Casting, Ryobi, Bodine Aluminum, Martinrea Honsel, Leggett & Platt, United Company Rusal, Nemak, Rockman Industries, Endurance, Alcast Technologies, CHALCO, China Hongqiao

Global Aluminum Casting Market Segmentation by Product: Die Casting, Permanent Molding Casting, Sand Casting, Others

Global Aluminum Casting Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Aerospace & Military, Engineering Machinery, General Industrial Machinery, Others

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Aluminum Casting market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Aluminum Casting market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Aluminum Casting market?

How will the global Aluminum Casting market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Aluminum Casting market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Aluminum Casting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Die Casting

1.4.3 Permanent Molding Casting

1.4.4 Sand Casting

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace & Military

1.5.4 Engineering Machinery

1.5.5 General Industrial Machinery

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminum Casting Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminum Casting Industry

1.6.1.1 Aluminum Casting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Aluminum Casting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Aluminum Casting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Casting Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Casting Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Aluminum Casting Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Casting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Casting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Aluminum Casting Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Aluminum Casting Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aluminum Casting Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Aluminum Casting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Aluminum Casting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aluminum Casting Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Aluminum Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminum Casting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Casting Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Aluminum Casting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Aluminum Casting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Aluminum Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Aluminum Casting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Aluminum Casting Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Casting Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Aluminum Casting Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Casting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Aluminum Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Aluminum Casting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Aluminum Casting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aluminum Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Aluminum Casting Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum Casting Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Aluminum Casting Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum Casting Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Aluminum Casting by Country

6.1.1 North America Aluminum Casting Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aluminum Casting by Country

7.1.1 Europe Aluminum Casting Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Casting by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Casting Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Casting Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aluminum Casting by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Casting Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Casting by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Casting Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Casting Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Casting Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alcoa

11.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

11.1.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Alcoa Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

11.2 Dynacast International

11.2.1 Dynacast International Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dynacast International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Dynacast International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dynacast International Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.2.5 Dynacast International Recent Development

11.3 Gibbs Die Casting

11.3.1 Gibbs Die Casting Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gibbs Die Casting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Gibbs Die Casting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Gibbs Die Casting Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.3.5 Gibbs Die Casting Recent Development

11.4 Ryobi

11.4.1 Ryobi Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ryobi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Ryobi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ryobi Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.4.5 Ryobi Recent Development

11.5 Bodine Aluminum

11.5.1 Bodine Aluminum Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bodine Aluminum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Bodine Aluminum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Bodine Aluminum Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.5.5 Bodine Aluminum Recent Development

11.6 Martinrea Honsel

11.6.1 Martinrea Honsel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Martinrea Honsel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Martinrea Honsel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Martinrea Honsel Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.6.5 Martinrea Honsel Recent Development

11.7 Leggett & Platt

11.7.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

11.7.2 Leggett & Platt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Leggett & Platt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Leggett & Platt Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.7.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Development

11.8 United Company Rusal

11.8.1 United Company Rusal Corporation Information

11.8.2 United Company Rusal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 United Company Rusal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 United Company Rusal Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.8.5 United Company Rusal Recent Development

11.9 Nemak

11.9.1 Nemak Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nemak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Nemak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Nemak Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.9.5 Nemak Recent Development

11.10 Rockman Industries

11.10.1 Rockman Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 Rockman Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Rockman Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Rockman Industries Aluminum Casting Products Offered

11.10.5 Rockman Industries Recent Development

11.12 Alcast Technologies

11.12.1 Alcast Technologies Corporation Information

11.12.2 Alcast Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Alcast Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Alcast Technologies Products Offered

11.12.5 Alcast Technologies Recent Development

11.13 CHALCO

11.13.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

11.13.2 CHALCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 CHALCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CHALCO Products Offered

11.13.5 CHALCO Recent Development

11.14 China Hongqiao

11.14.1 China Hongqiao Corporation Information

11.14.2 China Hongqiao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 China Hongqiao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 China Hongqiao Products Offered

11.14.5 China Hongqiao Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Aluminum Casting Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Aluminum Casting Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Aluminum Casting Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Aluminum Casting Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aluminum Casting Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Aluminum Casting Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

