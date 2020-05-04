Aluminium Market Size, Price, Industry News, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aluminium Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025, the global aluminium consumption reached a volume of 68.6 million metric tons in 2019. The consumption is likely to increase at a CAGR of 3.63% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of approximately 85 million metric tons by 2025.

The global aluminium market is dominated by the transport and the construction segments. The increasing demand from these segments is aiding the demand growth for aluminium. The Asia Pacific region and the Americas are significant regional markets in the industry. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest producers of aluminium, along with Canada, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. China is the leading producer within the Asia Pacific region as well as a significant consumer of aluminium. Apart from China, India is witnessing an increased demand for aluminium supported by its rising construction as well as transportation sector.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=944

Another major producer and exporter of aluminium is Australia. The downstream industry for the product is driving the market growth in the region. The nation produces a significant volume of alumina and bauxite. Within the country, packaging, construction, and non-ferrous manufacturing account for the largest share of the end-use industry. The increasing demand for aluminium in the United States and some European nations is also propelling the market growth for aluminium. The countries significantly use the product for manufacturing aircraft.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-market

In May 2018, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) and Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), major players in the aluminium market, joined hands for a venture called Elysis, where they will undertake the first ever carbon-free aluminium smelting process. An investment of nearly USD 188 million (CAD) has been put into the project by Alcoa, Rio Tinto, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, and Apple.Alcoa, a United States-based company, is one of the largest producers of aluminium and aluminium products in the world. Its joint venture with Rio Tinto is expected to further add to the growth of the aluminium market globally.

Market Analysis by Types:

Primary Recycled

Primary and recycled are the major types of aluminium in the market.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Transport Construction Electrical Packaging and Foil Consumer Goods Others

Based on application, the market can be divided into transport, construction, electrical, packaging and foil, and consumer goods sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The aluminium market is being driven by the growing demand from the end-use industries. The increasing use of aluminium for making aircraft is driving the market growth. The growing transportation and automobiles industries are boosting the demand for aluminium. The rising advancements in technology are also driving the market further. The replacement of steal with aluminium sheets is providing further impetus to the market growth. The increasing application of aluminium in electronic and light-weight vehicles is propelling the demand growth further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global aluminium market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the major regions. The Expert Market Research report provides the regional price analysis and global trade analysis of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

China Hongqiao Group Limited(HKG: 1378) Aluminum Corporation of China Limited(NYSE: ACH) Rusal(HKG: 0486) Rio Tinto Limited(ASX: RIO) Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC (EGA) Alcoa Corporation(NYSE: AA) East Hope Group Norsk Hydro ASA Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-and-mea-construction-chemicals-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-prestressed-concrete-wire-and-strand-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com