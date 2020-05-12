Aluminium Cans Market Reach a Volume of Around 384.95 Billion Cans by 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global aluminium cans market reached a volume of 322.39 Billion cans in 2019 and is expected to reach a volume of around 384.95 Billion cans by 2025.

Aluminium represents a very popular material for packaging purposes. Aluminium cans exhibit substantial benefits over other containers. They are light-weight, recyclable, easy to handle, cool down quickly and protect the flavour and integrity of the contents. As they are non-toxic in nature and extend the product’s shelf life, they are widely used across a number of industries.

Increasing population, rising disposable incomes of consumers, urban lifestyles and growing demand from the food and beverage industry, particularly in emerging markets are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market for aluminium cans. Manufacturers are also undertaking initiatives to produce environment-friendly cans by improving their recycling rate. Moreover, technological developments and innovations have led to the manufacturing of easy-open lids, resealable cans and smart packaging solutions such as self-heating cans, which in turn, are broadening the scope of this market.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global aluminium market according to key application areas, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Application:

Beverage

Food

Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Top players:

Rexam

Crown (NYSE: CCK)

Ball (NYSE: BLL)

Key findings from the report:

Aluminium cans serve a number of application domains which include food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, oils, chemicals, etc. The beverage sector accounted for the largest share in 2015 as a result of convenient packaging, innovations in terms of shapes and sizes as well as recyclable properties of aluminium cans. On the other hand, the food sector accounted the second largest share in the global aluminium market.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market with a share of more than one-third of the total global consumption. This can be attributed to increased consumption of carbonated drinks and ready-to-eat food items in this region. North America was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Country-wise, the United States, Japan, China and Brazil represented the largest markets and accounted a large number of market share.

The top players in the global aluminium market are Ball Corp., Crown Holding, Inc., Ardagh Group, Metal Container Corp. (Anheuser-Busch), Can Pack S.A., Norsk Hydro ASA, Pacific Can China Holdings Limited, and Baoyi Group among others. They together account for the majority of the global market share. Rexam was the leading player accounting for more than one-fifth of the global aluminium cans market.

These players are focussing on diverse packaging portfolio and are targeting emerging markets by expanding their production and geographical reach.

