Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Complete study of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Aluminium Alloy Wheel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market include _, Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels, Superior Industries, Alcoa, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Accuride, YHI International Limited, Topy Group, CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Group, Wanfeng Auto, Kunshan Liufeng, Zhejiang Jinfei, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Anchi Aluminum Wheel, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Aluminium Alloy Wheel manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry.

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment By Type:

Casting, Forging, Other

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market?

TOC

1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Overview

1.2 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casting

1.2.2 Forging

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry

1.5.1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Aluminium Alloy Wheel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Aluminium Alloy Wheel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aluminium Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aluminium Alloy Wheel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application

4.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel by Application 5 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminium Alloy Wheel Business

10.1 Borbet

10.1.1 Borbet Corporation Information

10.1.2 Borbet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.1.5 Borbet Recent Development

10.2 Ronal Wheels

10.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ronal Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ronal Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Borbet Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

10.3 Enkei Wheels

10.3.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

10.3.2 Enkei Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Enkei Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Enkei Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.3.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

10.4 Superior Industries

10.4.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Superior Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Superior Industries Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Superior Industries Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.4.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

10.5 Alcoa

10.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.5.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.6 Iochpe-Maxion

10.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

10.7 Uniwheel Group

10.7.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Uniwheel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Uniwheel Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Uniwheel Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

10.8 Accuride

10.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.8.2 Accuride Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Accuride Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Accuride Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

10.9 YHI International Limited

10.9.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 YHI International Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 YHI International Limited Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 YHI International Limited Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.9.5 YHI International Limited Recent Development

10.10 Topy Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Topy Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development

10.11 CITIC Dicastal

10.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

10.12 Lizhong Group

10.12.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lizhong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Lizhong Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Lizhong Group Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.12.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

10.13 Wanfeng Auto

10.13.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanfeng Auto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wanfeng Auto Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wanfeng Auto Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

10.14 Kunshan Liufeng

10.14.1 Kunshan Liufeng Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kunshan Liufeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kunshan Liufeng Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.14.5 Kunshan Liufeng Recent Development

10.15 Zhejiang Jinfei

10.15.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

10.16 Yueling Wheels

10.16.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yueling Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Yueling Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Yueling Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.16.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

10.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

10.17.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

10.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel

10.18.1 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.18.5 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Recent Development

10.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

10.19.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

10.19.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Aluminium Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.19.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development 11 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

