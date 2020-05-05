Aloe Vera Gel Market Report 2020-2025 | Global Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report & Forecast | Expert Market Research

Aloe vera has been used for its health care, skin care and medicinal properties since centuries. It contains vitamins, minerals, sugars, enzymes, saponins, lignin, salicylic acid and amino acids. Aloe vera in its gel form has gained much prominence across the world due to its myriad benefits. Aloe vera gel popularly works as a natural moisturizer, reduces acne, and soothes sunburn, rashes and skin irritations. It is also effective in maintaining a good oral health, treating psoriasis, lowering LDL and increasing HDL levels, controlling blood sugar levels and fighting a range of gastrointestinal ailments.

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global aloe vera gel market has been growing at a healthy pace over the last decade and reached a value of US$ 649.41 Million in 2019. The market is further expected to reach a revenue of US$ 1227.85 Million by 2025.

The growth of the aloe vera gel market can be attributed to population growth, growing health consciousness among the consumers and diversifying applications across numerous industries. Further, a number of scientific studies conducted by various institutes regarding the benefits of aloe vera has also build-up the confidence in consumers about the usage of aloe vera products, which is ultimately facilitating the global demand for aloe vera gel.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Pharmaceutical Industry Cosmetic Industry Food Industry

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific North America South America Europe Others

Key findings from the report:

The major end-users of aloe vera gel are the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, aloe vera is used in tablets, capsules, tonics, supplements and juices. In the cosmetics industry, it is used in shampoos, hair tonics, eye liners, sun block creams and lotions. In the food industry, it is used in drinks, teas, instant drink powders, etc. Region-wise, Thailand dominated the market with a share of more than one-third of the total global production. Thailand was followed by Mexico, Dominican Republic, the United States, Costa Rica, China and Guatemala. Based on consumption levels, Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of aloe vera and accounted for more than 40% of its total global consumption. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America, South America and Europe. The global aloe vera market is surrounded by some of the top players namely – Forever Living Products, Herbalife International, Aloecorp, Aloe laboratories and Aloe Vera Australia. Forever Living Products represented the largest global producer of aloe vera products.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Forever Living Products Herbalife International (NYSE: HLF) Aloecorp Aloe laboratories Aloe Vera Australia

