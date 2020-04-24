All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Strategies, Feasibility Studies and Industry Strategic Plan for Positive Growth by 2027

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Overview:

The global All-in-One Modular Data Center market valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027.

The rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall market growth of all-in-one modular data centers. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the All-in-One Modular Data Center Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Bolstering adoption of green all-in-one modular data centers will have substantial impact on the future growth of the all in one modular data center market

Green all-in-one modular data centers utilize energy efficient technologies, does not contain obsolete systems and take advantage of new and efficient technologies. With the increasing concern for green factor, the market is witnessing a significant demand for green data centers. The cost of power consumption of data centers during its lifecycle comprises the largest percentage in the total cost of ownership. Planning infrastructure based on the current IT requirement and adding new modules as per the need of growing IT requirement enables users to provide modules only for the required equipment and the power cost saved during the service life of the data center is extremely high. With the increasing energy cost and regulation for environment protection, the green all-in-one modular data centers market growth is expected to be a key trend during the forecast period.

Customized Container Types Insights

The global all-in-one modular data center market by customized container types is led by other customized container module. Customized all-in-one modular data centers are constructed based on the requirement of businesses. The size of customized all-in-one modular data centers are mostly 10 feet, 52 feet and above. Vendors are witnessing high demand for customized data centers. Moreover, pay as you grow is a key factor driving the demand for customized all-in-one modular data center market.

Company Profiles

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications

