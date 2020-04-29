Algae Protein Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

The Algae Protein Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by source, form, product, application, and geography. The global algae protein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading algae protein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the algae protein market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Allmicroalgae, Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corporation, ENERGYbits Inc., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd, Heliae Development LLC, Myanmar Spirulina Factory, Nutrex Hawaii Inc., Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

Algae proteins are protein extracts derived from freshwater algae as well as marine water algae by harvesting, extracting, and drying the algae. They have a highly nutritious profile owing to the superior quality of amino acids and high protein content and hence are used in the preparation of dietary supplements, animal feeds, and food beverages. Algae protein is marketed as being effective in promoting weight loss and averting heart diseases, diabetes, and fatigue.

Algae proteins are gaining widespread prominence as they possess remarkable functional properties which are comparable to plant proteins. The increasing awareness about algae proteins and their associated benefits has led to the burgeoning acceptance of algae proteins across the world. The rising demands for algae proteins as functional ingredients in processed foods has spurred the demand for algae proteins. Growing consumption of algae proteins in the form of processed foods owing to urbanization and rising demand for convenience foods is expected to have a positive impact on the algae protein industry. However, the use of algae proteins in various end-use industries is restricted as the current process of isolating algae proteins is economically unviable and highly time-consuming. The growing vegan population base and increasing demand for sustainably sourced food ingredients is likely to create substantial opportunities for the algae protein industry in the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the algae protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the algae protein market in these regions.

