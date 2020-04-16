Airport Information Systems Market Business Strategies and Huge Demand by 2025

Global Airport Information Systems Market: Snapshot

In the past, due to failed traditional screening systems, air operations and passenger safety have been threatened. In order to avoid such mishaps and security breaches, many prominent airports worldwide have heavily invested in real-time monitoring for the efficient examination of operations and detection of possible threats.

Airport information systems comprise departure control systems (DCS) and airport operation control centers (AOCC). AOCCs are vital for both passenger and non-passenger software systems. Important information such as flight movement is gathered from air traffic control (ATC) systems and is directed to the airport operational database, and is then transferred to be displayed across screens at airport terminals. The airport authorities have made noteworthy investments in this segment owing to the crucial function of AOCC.

Based on geography, the airport information systems market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Escalating air traffic and development in the safety standards at airports have driven the growth of the North America market and this region is anticipated to continue growing during the forecast period as well.

Many established players operating in the airport information systems market are constantly launching solutions and generating new clients. To maintain a competitive edge over others, several leading market participants are seen acquiring local market players and new companies. Constant upgradation, joint ventures, and collaborations are other business strategies favored by the companies.

Global Airport Information Systems Market: Overview

The increasing consideration for safe operations, improvement in end to end customer service, and operational planning in the aviation industry are driving adoption of airport information systems market. Airport information systems (AIS) are installed for an end to end information exchange with respect to arrival and departure of flights, cargo operations, operational fitness check, and aircraft turnaround time. AIS utilizes geographical information system (GIS) for creating, analyzing, and managing data.

Airport information systems are grouped into infrastructure management, environmental management, biometrics access control, radio communication, intrinsic GIS capabilities, and network services.

The report segments the global AIS market on the basis of airport and geography. On the basis of airport, class A (more than 30 million passengers), class C (10-20 million passengers), class B (20-30 million passengers), and class D (below 10 million passengers) are the components of the market. The airport information systems market report presents a pin-point analysis of market drivers, market challenges, and trends that will be prevalent in the global AIS market for the 2017-2025 period. The report elucidates technological breakthroughs that have led airport information systems to reach new heights. This is because technology is a key parameter for integration of information across disparate networks.

The report analyzes the global airport information systems market from a competitive standpoint as well. The report analysis helps in leveraging lucrative opportunities for market participants, which will lead to a leap in the traditional market dynamics. The progression of the global AIS market is analyzed for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World regions for the forecast period.

Global Airport Information Systems Market: Technological Movements

Technological movements have been instrumental in the growth of the global AIS market. This is because major airports across the world have moved towards open systems, which allows access to information across disparate operating systems, hardware, and networks.

Global Airport Information Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global airport information systems market is on a growth trajectory over the last many years. The market is expected to display substantial growth in future with a single digit increase in CAGR by 2019. The growth of the global AIS market is mainly driven by increasing consideration for passenger safety at all inflection points. The deployment of airport information systems results in efficient information processing at airports and provides a platform for safe and reliable management of information.

However, factors such as resource outages and lack of standardization are restraining the growth of the global AIS market. Nevertheless, economic development in emerging nations of Asia Pacific is providing immense growth opportunities to the global airport information systems market. The development of ultra-modern airports in countries such as India and China are displaying the demand for airport information systems to serve the need for central control centers for information processing.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global airport information systems market are SITA, Rockwell Collins Inc., Siemens AG, IBM, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amadeus IT Group SA, INFORM GmbH, Ultra Electronics Holdings, and IKUSI.

