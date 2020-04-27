Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global aircraft wire & cable market is expected to reach US$ 1.41 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Over the years, the aircraft fleet has significantly increased which resulted in the increasing installation of electrical and electronic equipment. Further, the rising focus on safety of the aircraft is expected to propel the market demand for aircraft wire and cables. The rapid expansion of the aviation sector globally and growing adoption of advanced technologies for the smooth functioning of aircraft is supplementing the growth of the market significantly.

The global aircraft wire & cable market is segmented on the basis of type, fit type, aircraft type, and application. Based on type, the aircraft wire & cable market is segmented into harness, wire, and cable. On the basis of fit type, the market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type into commercial and military. The market on the basis of application is classified into power transfer, data transfer, flight control system, avionics, and lighting.

The report covers key developments in the aircraft wire & cable market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aircraft wire & cable market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aircraft wire & cable in the global market.

The key companies operating in the field of aircraft wire & cable that are profiled in the report include A.E. Petsche Company, AMETEK, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, PIC Wire & Cable, Radiall, Nexans SA, TE Connectivity, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global aircraft wire & cable market as follows:

Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – By Type

Cable

Wire

Harness

Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – By Aircraft Type

Commercial

Military

Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – By Application

Power Transfer

Data Transfer

Flight Control System

Avionics

Lighting

Global Aircraft Wire & Cable Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia Italy UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



