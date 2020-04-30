Air Handler Market Geographical Expansion & Analysis Growth Development Status Recorded during 2019 to 2029

Air Handler Market Overview

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system provides comfort or desired air condition through manipulation of air by heating and air conditioning. HVAC system uses air handler unit for the regulation and circulation of air in the effective area. Air handler comprises of filter, heat exchanger coils, mixing chamber and blower. It is used for re-condition and circulation of air in the effective area resulting into increased energy efficiency of the HVAC system.

Air handler market is anticipated to grow with mid-single digit CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Owing to factor like rising impact of climate change is causing discomfort and therefore creating need for an HVAC system. Which has increased the focus of world’s leading HVAC system manufacturers towards the regions which are highly affected by climate change further resulted into increased demand for air handler.

Air Handler Market Dynamics

Air handler unit makes the HVAC system energy efficient by enabling the system to take the air from the effective area and re-condition it as per the requirements. Air handler lowers the energy consumption of HVAC system as it does not require continuous operation of its components to process the air. Owing to the aforementioned factors, demand for air handler is likely to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Another factor that supports growth of air handler market is growing cold chain demand in the developed and developing countries. Cold warehouses and cold chain logistic companies use chillers, deep freezers, pre-coolers in which air handler unit is used for reconditioning of air. Global cold chain market is anticipated to grow with higher-single digit CAGR owing to growing demand of frozen food, pharmaceuticals and agricultural goods. This will further anticipated to grow demand for chilling systems and thus for air handler.

However, periodic maintenance of blower motor which is used for improved air circulation, increases the maintenance cost of air handler. In addition, expected global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic may cause stagnancy in the global air handler market for next couple of years while the market is expected to regain the traction from 2022.

Air Handler Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global air handler market is being studied under Type, End Use & Region.

By type of air handler unit, global air handler market is segmented as –

Terminal Air Handler

Makeup Air Handler

Rooftop Air Handler

By end user, global air handler market is segmented as –

Residential

Commercial Offices Shopping malls Café & restaurants Hospitals Others



Industrial Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistic Ware Houses Others



Air Handler Market Regional Overview

Rapidly growing economies and lifestyle aspiration in the higher as well as lower middle income countries in Asia Pacific (including East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) is the most considerable phenomenon which makes the region most suitable market for air handler. Higher effects of the global warming and climate change coinciding with development of the lifestyle in the region and technological advancement in the HVAC systems are collectively anticipated to create robust market opportunities in the region. Initiative taken by the governments of various countries in Asia Pacific region to increase manufacturing such as concession in taxes & smoothen rules for FDI are expected to attract leading player to establish their base in the region to lowering the overall cost of the product. Europe and North America are forecasted to be slightly behind in the market of air handler because economies of these regions are expected to witness slow growth for next few years due to heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business sector of these regions.

Air Handler Market Competitive Landscape

The global air handler market is moderately consolidated in nature with few major players dominating the global market leaving very less share for the medium & small regional players. China remained as the market leader in both production and consumption of the air handler. Increased competition in HVAC industry have forced the market leaders to lower their manufacturing cost which leads to mass production in developing economies to get cutting edge advantage of low labour cost & easy availability of raw material. Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global air handler market are Carrier Corporation, Trane, Wolf GmbH, GEA Air Treatment, SABIANA, BPS CLIMA etc.

