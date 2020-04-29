Agriculture Robot Market Research: Aim To Achieve The Pinnacle In Qualitative Industry Research And Business Intelligence

“Agriculture Robot Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Agriculture Robot Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Harvest Automation, Yamaha, HoneyComb, Trimble, FarmBot, AGCO, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Agribotix, PrecisionHawk, BouMatic Robtoics BV ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Agriculture Robot industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Agriculture Robot Market: An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.

The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Global Agriculture Robot market size will increase to 7300 Million US$ by 2025, from 1280 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robot.

❖ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

❖ Driverless Tractor

❖ Milking Robots

❖ Automated Harvesting Machines

❖ Others

❖ Field Farming

❖ Dairy Management

❖ Indoor Farming

❖ Horticulture

❖ Others

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

