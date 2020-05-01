Agave SyrupMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global agave syrup market. It provides historical data from 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on agave syrup for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global agave syrup market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for agave syrup products. It also includes supply chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitor analysis and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of agave syrup manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, by function, by application, by distribution channel, and by region.

The report includes agave syrup market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. By product type, the global agave syrup market is segmented as light and dark. By function, the market is segmented as emulsifier, sweetener and flavor enhancer. Furthermore, by application, the global agave syrup market is segmented as bakery, beverages, confectionery, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect. For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous agave syrup manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of agave syrup in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the agave syrup market by countries. Global market numbers by product type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

In addition, it is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global agave syrup market.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global Agave Syrup market are The IIDEA Company, Malt Products Corporation, Swanson Health Products Inc., Loving Earth Pty Ltd, Domino Foods Inc., Vita Foods Products, Inc., Nature’s Agave, Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Groovy Food Company Ltd, The Colibree Company, Inc., The American Beverage Marketers, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, Global Goods Inc., The Simple Syrup Co., SunOpta Inc. and Natura BioFoods

Global Agave Syrup market – By Product Type Light Dark

Global Agave Syrup market – By Function Emulsifier Sweetener Flavor Enhancer

Global Agave Syrup market – By Application Bakery Beverages Confectionery Others

Global Agave Syrup market – By Distribution Channel Direct Indirect Store-based retailing Online Retailers

Global Agave Syrup market – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

