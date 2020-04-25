Aerostat Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies by 2027

Aerostat market in global is expected to grow from US$ 6.11 Bn in 2018 to US$ 14.64 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor in the aerostat market throughout the forecast period. North America is also estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to trail North America in terms of growth rate, as the demand for aerostats is substantially growing among the military forces as well as various commercial end-users in Asia-Pacific, which is propelling the growth of aerostat market in the region.

Leading Aerostat Market Players:

Aeros

Allsopp Helikites Ltd.

ILC Dover

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lindstrand Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raven Industries, Inc.

Raytheon Company

RT

TCOM, LP

