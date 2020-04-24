Aerosol Cans Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Demands and Forecast Report by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aerosol Cans Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global aerosol cans market reached a production volume of around 18.6 billion units in 2019. The demand for the same is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a volume of 23.6 billion units by 2025.

The global aerosol cans market is being driven by the thriving personal care and home care industry. Europe is the leading market in the global aerosol cans market, accounting for nearly 33% of its global production. The market in the region is supported by its increased demand from the personal care sector, with consumers ready to spend more on premium quality products. North America follows Europe as the leading producer of aerosol cans. Aluminium aerosol cans, being sustainable, have become the preferred choice for use among consumers, occupying the majority of the market share. The Asia Pacific and Latin America are the emerging markets for the product, wherein the growth of the industry can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and the rising disposable income of the consumers in the region. Moreover, the increased focus by manufacturers to produce lightweight packaging material, which can further be recycled, is supporting the growth of the global aerosol cans industry.

The rising demand for sustainable products is leading manufacturers to focus on the production of sustainable packaging options, resulting in the increased demand for aluminium aerosol cans in the packaging industry. In August 2019, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), a leading player in the industry, announced the launch of infinitely recyclable aluminum cups in the U.S., which the company developed as an alternative to plastic cups, seeing an increasing demand for sustainable packaging in the region for use at home and in other areas, including indoor and outdoor venues across the country.

Market Breakup by Type:

Tin Plate

Aluminium

On the basis of type, the global aerosol cans industry can be divided into tin plate and aluminium.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Personal Care

Household Care

Healthcare

Automotive

Paints and Varnishes

Others

Based on end-use, the industry can be categorized as personal care, household care, healthcare, automotive, and paints and varnishes, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global aerosol cans market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising awareness regarding hygiene among consumers is driving the global aerosol can market forward.

The increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and growing industrialisation, particularly in the emerging regions, is further supporting the market for the product.

Growing personal care and cosmetics industry, where products, particularly deodorants, are packed in such cans, is aiding the market further.

The rapid technological advancements and the rising demand for sustainable packaging are driving the demand for recyclable aerosol cans, thus, providing a further boost to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the global aerosol cans market, providing an insight into type, end-use, and regional markets of aerosol cans for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of aerosol cans.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK)

Exal Corporation

CCL Industries

AN-PACK S.A.

Ardagh Group.

BWAY Corporation

Others

