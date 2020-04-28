Aerial Imaging Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Top Players, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

“Aerial Imaging Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Aerial Imaging Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, EagleView Technology, Nearmap, Kucera International, Quantum Spatial ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Aerial Imaging industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Aerial Imaging Market: Aerial imagery is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer.

Aerial Imaging have wide range of applications, such as Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Commercial Enterprises, etc. And Government Agencies was the most widely used area which took up about 25.53% of the global total in 2018.

Aerial Imaging market concentration is low. Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, EagleView Technology, Nearmap, Kucera International, Quantum Spatial, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Aerial Imaging market. Top 5 took up more than 18.31% of the global market in 2018.

Although market of Aerial Imaging brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Aerial Imaging field hastily.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

❖ Helicopters

❖ Fixed-Wing Aircraft

❖ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Government Agencies

❖ Military & Defense

❖ Energy Sector

❖ Agriculture and Forestry

❖ Civil Engineering

❖ Commercial Enterprises

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Aerial Imaging market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

