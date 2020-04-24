Advanced Report on Digital Pathology Market Forecast with Leading Key Players: Visiopharm, Digipath Inc., Koninklinje Philips N. V., PerkinElmer, Inc.

The German digital pathology market is projected to garner revenue worth $58 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. Digital pathology is defined as an image-based information setting enabled by computer technology that allows the management of information generated through a digital slide. Digitalization of pathology has led to the automation of tests during diagnosis. For example, a single digital instrument can perform tests that were previously carried out using five instruments by pathologists. Digital pathology solutions offer a scrutiny & analysis of images on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning, and online storage of digital slides, which enable pathologists to cross examine slides without physical evidences.

Some of the key players of Digital Pathology Market:

Visiopharm, Digipath Inc., Koninklinje Philips N. V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Definiens AG, VMscope GmbH, microDimensions GmbH

The Germany Digital Pathology Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the Germany market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Telepathology

Segmentation by End User:

Educational Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Germany Digital Pathology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Digital Pathology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

