Advanced Medical Stopcock Market is Projected to Experience Major Revenue By 2027

The global advanced medical stopcock market accounted to US$ 841.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,167.6 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the infectious disease across the region. Also the rising initiatives by the government of India and Australia are likely to foster the growth of the market during forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002772/

The major players operating in the advanced medical stopcock market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Nipro, Elcam Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Codan USA, Nordson Corporation, Cook, JCM MED, and Utah Medical Products Inc. among the others.

Advanced medical stopcocks are used during surgeries or after the surgical procedures. These are used with infusion pumps to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of patient’s body. The Infusion pumps provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient needs long-term medicines or fluids. The stopcocks are used after surgeries to provide medicines in the fluid forms when the patient is under observation. For instance, the surgical procedures such as caesarean sections are growing across the world. According to the statistics revealed by the European Union states that in 2016, approximately 1.32 million caesarean sections were performed. The number of the surgeries are rising across the world which is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002772/

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The global advanced medical stopcock market by end user segments was led by hospitals & clinics segment. In 2018, the hospitals & clinics held a largest market share of 42.0% of the advanced medical stopcock market, by end user. This segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of admission in hospitals due to several health conditions which is becoming the major factor for the growth of the advanced medical stopcock market.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002772/

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the advanced medical stopcock market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the advanced medical stopcock market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the advanced medical stopcock market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the advanced medical stopcock market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]