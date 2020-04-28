Adoption of Energy Drink Mix Powder to Increase During the COVID-19 Period on back of Increased Consumer Demand

Energy Drink Mix Powder Market Introduction:

Energy drink mix powder falls under the category of non-alcoholic energy drinks. The category caters to sports and nutraceutical drinks. Energy drink mix powder mainly contains a high percentage of sugar, vitamins, and minerals, other nutritional ingredient includes plant and animal derivatives. Energy drink mix powder is generally consumed during exercise to avoid dehydration. Whereas can also consume for nutrition intake as dietary health drink which contains some natural compound. It offers the better efficacy and benefits over ready to drinks. Energy drink mix powder provides a convenient option to transform water into the nutritional drink. Increasing awareness regarding various features include energy boosting, and to reduce mental and physical stress, these factors is expected to drive the global energy drink mix powder market.

Energy Drink Mix Powder Market Segmentation:

Energy drink mix powder market is segmented on the basis of product age group, packaging type, and distribution channels.

On the basis of product age group, energy drink mix powder market segments include youngsters (kids & teenagers), adults, and geriatric population. Among all of these, youngsters segment holds the major share and is expected to register a growth during the forecasted period. Followed by adult segment which is expected to register a steady growth during the forecasted period. It is widely used in the beverage industry as a health drink for nutritional care. Energy drink mix powder manufacturers are promotes their product for teenagers and adults which is also expected to support the demand of energy drink mix powder through this group.

On the basis of packaging type, energy drink mix powder market segments include plastic bottles, cans, glass, and others (pouches and tetra packs). Among all of these, plastic bottles segment holds the major share and is expected to register a growth during the forecasted period.

On the basis of distribution channels, it is segmented modern trade (hypermarket & supermarket), neighborhood stores, convenience stores, e-commerce/online retail, and other retail trade. Among these, the e-commerce/online retail segment is expected to gain major revenue shares over the forecast period.

Energy Drink Mix Powder Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, energy drink mix powder market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and The Middle East and Africa.

Among all of these, North America grabs the major share of global energy drink mix powder market, followed by other developing countries. Availability of energy drink mix powder along with launch of new products across the globe is driving the growth of energy drink mix powder market.

Energy Drink Mix Powder Market Dynamics:

The kids and teenagers group segment gets more attracted towards the feature of energy drink mix powder which includes flavor variant, attractive packaging, and smooth texture, and is expected to drive the global energy drink mix powder market in the forecast period. Moreover, launches of new products in the market such as low calorie or sugar-free energy drink mix powder are expected to gain more traction of health-conscious consumers and fuel the growth of energy drink mix powder market in the forecast period. New strategy adopted by companies for promotion of their product through integrating their product with athletes or advertising their product over online media is also supporting the growth of the global energy drink mix powder market.

Energy Drink Mix Powder Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating the global energy drink mix powder market include Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Herbalife International of America Inc., GU Energy Labs, AdvoCare International, L.P., Sturm Foods, Inc., The Gatorade Company Inc., and others.