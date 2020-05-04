Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Soups Market 2019 – key leaders analysis, Gross margin, Segmentation, Demands, Future trends, Growth, Emerging technology by regional Forecast to 2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Soups market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Soups market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Soups market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study. According to the report, the Soups market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Soups market landscape amidst the global pandemic. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2286?source=atm Reasons to Trust Our Business Insights Proven track record of delivering high-quality and insightful market studies

manufacturers should introduce new soups products and take steps to reduce the seasonability. Russia among all the European countries has experienced high growth in the forecast period followed by U.K and Italy. Soup is one of the oldest foods that consumers prefer in Russia and the demand is expected to be high as they consume it six times a week. Health and wellness trend and increasing variety of soups are the growth drivers responsible for the growth of soups market in Europe. Busy lifestyles, preference for refrigerated food, active promotions by key soups manufacturers, health and wellness trends and increasing soups varieties are the drivers responsible for the growth of soups market in Europe.

However, Campbell, the biggest soup company in the world, stopped its operation in Russia as they failed to tap the Russian soups market. Knorr and Maggi are the top players in soups market and the sell through through all distribution channels. The economic crisis and high unemployment rate in Spain is responsible for low soups consumptions and this factor has acted as a restraint in the growth of soups market in Spain. Due to high unemployment rate consumers consider price as a key variable while making a purchase decision, which in turn has resulted in varied shopping habits among Spanish consumers. Soups consumption shows negligible growth in the forecast period and the soup manufactures should focus on price factor to increase the demand of soups in Spain.

The soups market has been segmented by types of soups into – chilled, canned, frozen, dried, and UHT soups. It also provides an understanding of volume (kg million) and value (USD million) of soups consumption. The study also provides forecast from 2014 – 2020 and highlights current and future market trends.

By country, the market has been segmented into U.K, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and Spain. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

The demand for Canned soups is declining across Europe and trend shows that consumers are shifting from metal canned soups as they are difficult to open and is also responsible for carbon footprints due to heavy packaging formats. However, there is still scope for soups companies to increase the demand of canned soups by replacing its traditional metal canned formats with innovating stand up pouches. Busy life style, changing eating habits, increasing demand towards western food and healthier food products are expected to boost the demand for soups market in the major countries of Europe including France, U.K, Russia and Germany among others in the forecast period.

Increasing varieties of products, health and wellness trend and active promotions by soups manufacturers are the drivers contributing to the growth of soups market in U.K, Russia, Italy, Germany, Spain and Russia. Among different types of soups, the consumption of dried soups is estimated to have the most significant growth over the forecast period, as people are more interested to have quick meals due to their busy life style. However, consumption of canned soups is comparatively low as consumers believe that canned metal format soup contains preservatives, which are harmful to health.

The leading brands which have the maximum market share in Europe region includes Knorr, Liebig, Maggi, Heinz and Progresso among others. For example, Knorr and Maggi dominate the soups market in France. Soups in Europe is distributed through hypermarkets/ supermarkets, Food and drinks specialists, Cash and Carries and convenience stores.

