Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Nigeria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report MARKET 2019 REVENUE, INDUSTRY GROWING DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2025

“Nigeria: Country Intelligence Report,” a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Nigeria today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Nigeria will be led by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments. Mobile data will be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 14.4%. Rising mobile Internet subscriptions and growing data ARPS over the forecast period will drive mobile data revenues from US$1.84 billion in 2019 to US$3.99 billion by 2024. Fixed broadband revenue will grow from US$54.1 million in 2019 to US$95.8 million by 2024, driven by growth in broadband subscriptions in line with ongoing coverage expansions.

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Nigeria.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Nigeria will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2019-2024.

– Mobile revenue will account for 92.0% of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2024.

– 3G will remain the leading technology till 2023 while 4G will surpass 3G in 2024 to account for 49.6% share of the total mobile subscriptions by 2024.

– Top three operators MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, and Glo Nigeria accounted for 90.9% of total subscriptions in 2019.

